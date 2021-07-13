Cancel
Charlotte, NC

After COVID-19 impacted small businesses, Lenovo and the Panthers team up to tackle the aftermath

WCNC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers and tech company Lenovo are teaming up to help small businesses across the Carolinas recover in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lenovo's Evolve Small campaign will see a $1 million commitment in grant funding to Black, Indigenous, and people of color-owned (BIPOC-owned) businesses across the country, including in both North and South Carolina. Additionally, the Panthers are joining forces with Lenovo to award 10 small businesses in the Carolinas with technology upgrades and consultation services. One small business will even get $100,000 in advertising sponsorships with the Panthers during the upcoming NFL season.

www.wcnc.com

