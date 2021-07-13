Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain—A Must-Watch Doc
It’s hard to believe it’s been more than three years since Anthony Bourdain took his life in a French hotel room. A larger-than-life personality in and out of the kitchen, Bourdain’s zest for travel, culture and exploration made him an enigmatic figure with a devoted fan following. The cameras are turned toward him once again in Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, as his friends and colleagues attempt to both celebrate and make sense of the man they knew and loved.thatshelf.com
Comments / 0