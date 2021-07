There is a picture of Mark Cavendish, tweeted in February 2019, showing him training in Mallorca. He is smiling alongside Michael Morkov, the three-time Danish road race champion widely considered the best lead-out man in the business: if you want to win cycling’s biggest sprint stages, get on Morkov’s high-speed train and throw yourself out at the finish.The interesting thing is that they were on different teams back then: Cavendish was still riding for Team Dimension Data trying to recover his form and his health after a long spell sidelined with Epstein-Barr virus. He travelled to Mallorca to train and...