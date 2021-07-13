Cancel
Texas State

Texas governor threatens to arrest Democrats who blocked voting law by fleeing state

Janesville Gazette
 11 days ago

HOUSTON — Texas Democrats have become outlaws, fleeing the state as Gov. Greg Abbott threatens to arrest and confine them in the latest battle over voting rights. More than 50 Texas Democrats flew to Washington, D.C., this week, breaking quorum during a 30-day special session of the state Legislature due to end in August, effectively stalling Republican colleagues’ proposed voting restrictions. On Tuesday, they met with Vice President Kamala Harris and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

