9 campaigns that showed marketers staying nimble despite haze of H1 2021

Farhad Koodoruth, partner at Threepipe Reply, spoke to Information Age about how organisations can look beyond digital marketing. Digital marketing saw a surge in 2020, as digital channels were utilised in place of closed physical stores, due to lockdowns worldwide, and the importance of online presence is set to continue post-pandemic. However, there is still the matter of gaining consumer trust to consider when it comes to data usage, and marketers need to think more creatively about how they build relationships through their brands. With the customer journey reaching more touchpoints than ever as life beyond the pandemic takes hold, marketing technologies (martech) look set to play a key role in the creation of personalised, cross-channel experiences, going forward.