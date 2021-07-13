Raleigh-Durham Ranked No. 2 Area to Live

DURHAM – The U.S. News & World Report ranked the Raleigh-Durham area as the No. 2 place in the United State to live in their annual list of top areas to live. Raleigh-Durham was highlighted for its "research/technology roots and collegiate rivalries" and given a 7.5 overall score. The Triangle – Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill – has seen a growing population base in recent decades partly due to job opportunities, relative affordability and nationally-recognized universities.