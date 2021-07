There was no doubt that veteran defenseman Ryan Suter was going to be a hot commodity on the free-agent market after being bought out by the Minnesota Wild. While it's fair for the Wild to be hesitant about paying the 36-year-old more than $7.5M for four more seasons, especially with cap and expansion draft concerns compounding the issue, Suter’s buyout is not an indictment on his play. Suter showed some decline this season, seeing a 13-year low in time on ice and points per game. However, those marks were still impressive at 22:11 per night and an 82-game pace of 28 points. Add in his experience and leadership, and Suter is one of the more valuable names available on the open market.