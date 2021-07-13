Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Rumors: Trade Interest in Sixers' Ben Simmons Remains 'Robust'

By Justin Grasso
Posted by 
All 76ers
All 76ers
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lCNRv_0avmmMlg00

After scoring just four points in a do-or-die Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, Ben Simmons' trade value has never been lower. Ever since the Philadelphia 76ers All-Star entered the league, his offensive limitations have often shined brighter than his strengths.

That remained the case after Simmons averaged less than 10 points per game and shot less than 35-percent from the free-throw line in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

After Philly's final loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers questioned whether Simmons could play point guard on a championship-winning team or not. Also, Sixers star center Joel Embiid cryptically put blame on Simmons for being responsible for failing to shift the momentum late in the Game 7 matchup.

Once that happened, many assumed that Simmons' trade value would plummet. While his value might've dropped, Simmons is still garnering a lot of interest in the trade market and certainly won't come cheap.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Sixers seek an All-Star caliber player in return for Simmons if they decide to trade him. While there's only been a couple of teams consistently linked to a potential Simmons trade, Charania reports that interest in Simmons "remains robust."

"Make no mistake: Interest across the league in Simmons remains robust. He’s turning just 25 this month, was an All-NBA team member in 2019-20, is a two-time All-Defensive first-team member and a Rookie of the Year award winner. Simmons is under contract through 2025, making him the type of superstar talent that rarely becomes available at an attainable price at this juncture of his career."

Earlier this month, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported that while Simmons' value seems low from the outside looking in, it's actually much higher than what's being publicly portrayed. As the Sixers field calls for the three-time All-Star, that remains the case.

Right now, it's unclear which star the Sixers might be targeting and which teams are inquiring about the 24-year-old standout. However, as the 2020-2021 season officially winds down and the offseason approaches, it seems there could be a high chance the Sixers part ways with Simmons as they're reportedly open for business.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 0

All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
429
Followers
920
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Ben Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Sixers#The Atlanta Hawks#The Nba Playoffs#All Star#Philly#Athletic#Sports Illustrated#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAYardbarker

Ben Simmons And All The Girls He's Had A Relationship With

Ben Simmons has dated gorgeous women during his NBA career. The player has very good taste, and nobody can deny that. Criticized as he is for his shooting struggles, Ben doesn't miss off the court. The Philadelphia 76ers point guard has been spotted with beautiful women since he entered the league, and that hasn't stopped.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Ben Simmons’ New Girlfriend, Maya Jama

Over the past few weeks, Ben Simmons has been dominating the headlines as the Philadelphia 76ers ruminate about his future. He was the subject of trade rumors after the 24-year-old failed to bring his best when the 76ers needed it the most in the playoffs. During the team’s second round series against the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons seemed extremely uncomfortable on offense and was a disaster from the free throw line.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

1 NBA Team Rumored To Want Ben Simmons ‘Badly’

After another dismal postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers seem ready to shake things up this summer. Among the options available to the franchise is to trade away former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons. The 24-year-old point guard disappointed yet again in the playoffs, as he showed extreme hesitancy to be aggressive...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 15 Stars That Could Be Traded This Season

Once the NBA Finals conclude, training camps will be opening up and teams will begin their quest towards becoming the champions of the 2021-2022 season. For some teams like the Lakers, Heat, or Warriors, making one move could be the difference between another ring or an early playoff exit. The...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Clippers must offer 76ers for Ben Simmons

Could a trade be reached between the Philadelphia 76ers and the LA Clippers that involves Ben Simmons heading out west?. Philadelphia 76ers all-star Ben Simmons’ name is anticipated to be involved in trade talks this off season due to his poor play in the playoffs. After failing to improve his offensive game specifically shooting over the past few years, the process for the Sixers might just be broken soon. If the Sixers want to compete against contenders, they have to upgrade their roster.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green's Message To Ben Simmons: "Man Stop Letting These People Get In Your Head. Enjoy Your Life And Enjoy Hoop. You Have Earned Everything You Have! Happy Born Day Brotha!"

It's been a tough couple of weeks for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Not only his team was knocked out of the playoffs again but also people started questioning his character and work ethic. He's been pointed as the guy to blame for their meltdown. That's why, following several days...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons' Friend Accused Him Of Betrayal For Sliding In His Girl's DM

Ben Simmons can't catch a break. After receiving criticism for his shooting woes and his decision not to play in the Summer Olympics with Team Australia, the point guard is now accused of being a bad friend. Actor Michael Blackson recently joined The Ringer's "Frequently Asked Questions" podcast, discussing his...
NBAComplex

Michael Blackson Claims Ben Simmons Tried to Shoot His Shot at His Girlfriend by Sliding Into Her DMs

Michael Blackson and another one of Philadelphia’s adopted sons might have a beef to squash. During a recent Breakfast Club appearance, the comedian shared a story in which Sixers star Ben Simmons, who he didn’t mention directly by name, tried to get with the comedian’s partner, Rada. At the 10:07-minute mark, Blackson claimed that he introduced Simmons to his girlfriend during Super Bowl weekend in Miami, after which point Rada noticed that Simmons was in her DMs.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Here’s the trade the 76ers can make to get Damian Lillard from the Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard has a slew of trade options and the Philadelphia 76ers have the right pieces to get him out of Portland if that’s what he wants. As Damian Lillard has been preparing for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, he has told numerous outlets including NBC Sports that he’s adamant about keeping trade rumors in the Blazers family. That’s noble, but it’s hardly calmed the trade winds powering the rumor mill this offseason.
NBAkingsherald.com

76ers demanded De’Aaron Fox be included in Ben Simmons trade talks, per report

The Philadelphis 76ers have been underwhelmed by the offers they've received for Ben Simmons, according to a new report from Kyle Neubeck of the PhillyVoice. While this isn't surprising news (if they had a great offer a trade very well might already be done), but it warrants our attention because Neubeck specifically discusses the Sacramento Kings as one such underwhelming discussion:

Comments / 0

Community Policy