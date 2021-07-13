NBA Rumors: Trade Interest in Sixers' Ben Simmons Remains 'Robust'

After scoring just four points in a do-or-die Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, Ben Simmons' trade value has never been lower. Ever since the Philadelphia 76ers All-Star entered the league, his offensive limitations have often shined brighter than his strengths.

That remained the case after Simmons averaged less than 10 points per game and shot less than 35-percent from the free-throw line in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

After Philly's final loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers questioned whether Simmons could play point guard on a championship-winning team or not. Also, Sixers star center Joel Embiid cryptically put blame on Simmons for being responsible for failing to shift the momentum late in the Game 7 matchup.

Once that happened, many assumed that Simmons' trade value would plummet. While his value might've dropped, Simmons is still garnering a lot of interest in the trade market and certainly won't come cheap.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Sixers seek an All-Star caliber player in return for Simmons if they decide to trade him. While there's only been a couple of teams consistently linked to a potential Simmons trade, Charania reports that interest in Simmons "remains robust."

"Make no mistake: Interest across the league in Simmons remains robust. He’s turning just 25 this month, was an All-NBA team member in 2019-20, is a two-time All-Defensive first-team member and a Rookie of the Year award winner. Simmons is under contract through 2025, making him the type of superstar talent that rarely becomes available at an attainable price at this juncture of his career."

Earlier this month, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported that while Simmons' value seems low from the outside looking in, it's actually much higher than what's being publicly portrayed. As the Sixers field calls for the three-time All-Star, that remains the case.

Right now, it's unclear which star the Sixers might be targeting and which teams are inquiring about the 24-year-old standout. However, as the 2020-2021 season officially winds down and the offseason approaches, it seems there could be a high chance the Sixers part ways with Simmons as they're reportedly open for business.

