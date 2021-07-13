Cancel
NBA

5 Free Agent Point Guard Targets for the Trail Blazers

By Dan Marang
Blazer's Edge
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portland Trail Blazers have several options available to them this summer, including trades, re-signing their own players, or plumbing the depths of the NBA free agent market. Today on The Breakdown, I take a look at the latter, examining five potential free agent point guards who could help the Blazers next season. Whether or not they opt to move CJ McCollum, Portland will need to find another ball handler to back up Damian Lillard. If history is any indicator, that player might well come from the open market, signed with an exception or an inexpensive veteran deal.

