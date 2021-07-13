Cancel
LOOK: Rams WR Robert Woods Debuts Modern Throwback Jersey

By Claudette Montana Pattison
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 11 days ago

The Los Angeles Rams debuted new uniforms ahead of the 2021 season on Tuesday.

According to the teams website:

The Rams new Modern Throwback jersey celebrates the uniform worn by some of the franchise’s greatest players during some of its most memorable moments.

Inspired by one of the classic Rams uniforms beloved by generations of fans, the new look pays homage to the jersey worn by Hall of Famers Jack Youngblood and Jackie Slater when they led the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance at the Rose Bowl in 1980, by Hall of Fame RB Eric Dickerson during his historic 1984 season, and by the record-setting offense known as the “Greatest Show on Turf” in 1999 when the Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV.

The Modern Throwback will pay tribute to older design elements including ram horns on the capped sleeves, with newer features that weave in a modern look and feel.

Former USC Trojan turned Rams wideout, Robert Woods celebrated the new threads in a social media post. Woods returns for a fifth year with Los Angeles after finishing the 2020 season with 90 receptions, 936 yards, and six touchdowns. The 29-year-old was voted among the best 11 slot receivers in the NFL and is a presumed starter for Sean McVay's offense this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31N2JR_0avmlmYf00
USA TODAY

In September 2020, Woods agreed to the four-year $65 million extension. The new deal was worth a maximum amount of $68 million and included $32 million in guaranteed money.

