Healthy, experienced Cameron Brown can elevate Buckeyes secondary

By Austin Ward
lettermenrow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe speculation, debate and conversations about Ohio State never end, and Lettermen Row is always ready to dive into the discussions. All week long, senior writer Austin Ward will field topics about the Buckeyes submitted by readers and break down anything that’s on the minds of the Best Damn Fans in the Land. Have a question that needs to be tackled, like the one today about Ohio State and the potential for Cameron Brown as part of Cornerbacks Week? Send it in right here — and check back daily for the answers.

Ohio State247Sports

Ryan Day gives mostly positive Ohio State injury report heading into fall camp

Heading into any season, teams want to be as healthy as possible. When Ohio State's football team opens fall camp on Aug. 3, it sounds like the Buckeyes will be close. Speaking at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis on Friday, head coach Ryan Day gave a bit of an update on the Scarlet and Gray's injury situation. Ohio State saw a number of players miss all or some of spring practice, but based on Day's comments, the Buckeyes will be mostly healthy in the preseason.
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

Five Questions as Buckeyes secondary looks for major bounce-back

COLUMBUS — The bottom line isn’t up for debate at Ohio State. There are absolutely important explanations to keep in mind, but it doesn’t change the fact that the Buckeyes simply weren’t good enough in the secondary last season. Depth issues, lack of practice time, injuries and COVID all ravaged...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Can Cowboys Tackles Stay Healthy - To Keep Dak Healthy?

FRISCO - Dak Prescott’s return under center should certainly be the most-watched storyline for 2021. And rightfully so. But we'll be watching the big guys upfront, too. Welcome to the Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com. For the Dallas Cowboys to fully realize their offensive potential, they...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Bombshell Message

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stunned the football world with his take on the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this afternoon, the NFL announced strict punishments for players and teams that aren’t vaccinated. From being forced to forfeit games and losing pay checks, the NFL made it clear the league wants players to be vaccinated.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott’s 5-word reaction to NFL vaccine policy amid DeAndre Hopkins drama

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot is the latest one to react to the league’s new vaccine policy which has some NFL players like DeAndre Hopkins shaking their heads. The league memo released on Thursday basically states that if a certain team has a COVID-19 outbreak in the upcoming 2021 NFL season, that team will have to forfeit their upcoming game and will be tagged as a loss. In addition, a forfeiture will also result in both affected teams’ not getting their salary for that game week which was more than enough reason for Elliot to get jabbed.
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

Ryan Day snubbed in rankings, analyzing Buckeyes secondary situation

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State secondary has the talent to erase painful memories from January’s national title game. Matt Barnes and Kerry Coombs are tasked with piloting the turnaround. As part of Defensive Backs Week at Lettermen Row, the crew is back at Roosters to break down the depth of the unit and plenty more.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Deshaun Watson News

Deshaun Watson has reportedly made a decision on Houston Texans training camp. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the superstar quarterback is expected to be among the players reporting to training camp in Houston. “Quarterbacks are reporting today in Houston, and Texans QB Deshaun Watson is expected to be...
Michigan StatePosted by
FanSided

Penn State Football Whiteout announced … And it’s not Michigan?!?

Penn State Football’s Whiteout is traditionally reserved for the biggest game of the season, but this year, Michigan won’t face Whiteout conditions at Beaver Stadium …. Penn State Football announced its home game themes for every game this fall, and for the first time since 2011, the annual stadium Whiteout will not occur versus Ohio State or Michigan.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Insider: Aaron Rodgers Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Over the past few days, there have been countless Aaron Rodgers rumors floating around NFL circles. The latest rumor states that he could potentially retire, albeit this speculation emerged simply because oddsmakers are changing their stance on the Green Bay Packers. NFL insider Benjamin Allbright had some interesting information to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Make Decision On Star Pass Rusher Bud Dupree

Pass-rusher Bud Dupree is supposed to be an instant-impact player for the Tennessee Titans this upcoming season. He isn’t off to the picture-perfect start both he and the Titans were hoping for. Tennessee placed Dupree on the Physically Unable to Perform list for the start of training camp. It looks...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Michael Irvin Doubles Down On His Vaccine Stance

Nearly 80-percent of NFL players have gotten at least one shot of one of the COVID-19 vaccines so far. There is a vocal group of players that are resisting the league’s various efforts to get them to take the vaccine, and they got called out big time by Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Longtime Patriots Star Has Clear Message About Bill Belichick

The first year of the post-Tom Brady era for the New England Patriots was a rough one as they went 7-9 and missed the playoffs. But one longtime Patriots player believes that their 2020 struggles shouldn’t reflect too much on head coach Bill Belichick. In an interview with ESPN’s Mike...
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

How Buckeyes provide athletes with mental-health resources

COLUMBUS — The Tim May Podcast is back for another episode as Ohio State makes its way through the tail-end of the offseason. Lettermen Row’s Tim May has a huge edition of the show, this time diving into athlete’s mental health, and the idea that Ohio State is on the cutting edge of this pressing issue for college athletes.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Big Ten should stop forcing itself where it’s not wanted

What’s best for the Big Ten may not be what’s best for the Ohio State football team. That includes trying to insert its presence where they are unwanted. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has told NJ.com the conference will begin rotating its championship game as early as next season and is interested in holding it at MetLife Stadium (the home to the NFL’s Giants and Jets) in New Jersey. The Big Ten once again is looking at forcing itself on New York City. It needs to stop.

