Heat Advisory issued for Northwestern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 15:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northwestern Burlington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 100. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Northwestern Burlington. In Pennsylvania, Lower Bucks. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.