Special Weather Statement issued for Ingham, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 15:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ingham; Jackson A BROKEN LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN INGHAM COUNTIES At 343 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stockbridge to 6 miles north of Jonesville. Movement was east at 30 mph. Occasional lightning, torrential rainfall and winds to 40 mph are possible with these storms through 445 PM EDT. Locations impacted include Jackson... Stockbridge... Brooklyn Grass Lake... Vandercook Lake... Leoni Spring Arbor... Napoleon... Sandstone Norvell... Bunker Hill... Pulaski Horton... Dansville... Hanover Fitchburg... Oak Point... Sunset Beach Michigan Center... Munith Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.