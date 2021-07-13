Cancel
Bucks County, PA

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Monroe, Northampton, Upper Bucks by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-14 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Monroe; Northampton; Upper Bucks DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southern New Jersey and east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

alerts.weather.gov

Northampton County, PA
Monroe, PA
Pennsylvania State
Northampton, PA
Monroe County, PA
Bucks County, PA
