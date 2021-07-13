Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Ocean, Eastern Monmouth, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-14 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth; Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Morris; Ocean; Somerset; Southeastern Burlington; Sussex; Warren; Western Monmouth DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest, and southern New Jersey and east central, northeast, and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov
