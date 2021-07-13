Cancel
Chemung County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chemung; Schuyler; Steuben A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL SCHUYLER...NORTHWESTERN CHEMUNG AND EASTERN STEUBEN COUNTIES At 345 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Hornby, or 7 miles northeast of Corning, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Watkins Glen, Montour Falls, Hornby, Odessa, Burdett, Millport, Reading Center, Wedgewood, Bennettsburg and Watkins Glen International. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

