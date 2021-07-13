Lyft driver shot during attempted armed robbery in Germantown

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(PHILADELPHIA) A Lyft driver was shot during an armed robbery in Germantown, according to ABC 6.

The shooting occurred around 2:49 a.m. on Monday. A 45-year-old man was waiting for his next ride dispatch on Wayne Avenue when a car pulled alongside him and asked for directions. The car then drove past the man two more times before it parked and two men exited.

The two male suspects entered the man’s car and announced it was a robbery. One of the men was armed with a gun. The victim fought back against them and the armed suspect fired.

The bullet went through the Lyft driver’s hand and into his chest. The suspects fled in their vehicle.

No arrests have been made.