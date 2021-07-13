Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Lyft driver shot during attempted armed robbery in Germantown

Philly Report
(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(PHILADELPHIA) A Lyft driver was shot during an armed robbery in Germantown, according to ABC 6.

The shooting occurred around 2:49 a.m. on Monday. A 45-year-old man was waiting for his next ride dispatch on Wayne Avenue when a car pulled alongside him and asked for directions. The car then drove past the man two more times before it parked and two men exited.

The two male suspects entered the man’s car and announced it was a robbery. One of the men was armed with a gun. The victim fought back against them and the armed suspect fired.

The bullet went through the Lyft driver’s hand and into his chest. The suspects fled in their vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

Philadelphia, PA
Philly Report

2 teens shot after car chase through Philadelphia ends in crash

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PHILADELPHIA) A gunman chased a car full of teens down in Philadelphia’s Logan section and shot two of them on Wednesday, according to ABC 6. The teenagers crashed their car into an SUV on 15th and Courtland streets after being chased through the city. That is when the gunman opened fire and shot a 19-year-old and 16-year-old.
Philadelphia, PA
Philly Report

Child hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck; bystander beats up driver who was attempting to flee

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PHILADELPHIA) A child was sent to the hospital after a pickup truck struck him on Wednesday night, according to ABC 6. The incident occurred around 4 .pm. on Oregon Avenue near 8th Street. A 12-year-old boy was hit by the truck and the driver got out of the car. He then attempted to flee the scene but a bystander saw him and began to beat him.
Philadelphia, PA
Philly Report

1 dead after crane overturns in Philadelphia

(Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images) (PHILADELPHIA) A man was killed Tuesday night after a construction crane collapsed in Philadelphia, according to CBS News. The incident took place on the 3100 block of Convention Avenue. The crane was working near Franklin Field and the Penn Museum. According to Philadelphia Fire Deputy Chief Chuck Walker, the crane was attempting to move heavy equipment from a tractor-trailer to the worksite when it overturned.

