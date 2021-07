Matt Gilley has lived in our local area most of his life. His family owns land in Ashdown, and he, his daughter and fiancé bought a local home that connects to his family’s land. “My daughter can walk across the land to visit her grandparents’ house at any time. It’s been the best purchase I’ve made in my whole life,” said Gilley. Big Gilley, a name that was given to him when he was younger, and has followed him throughout his life, opened up Big Gilley’s Smokehouse in Ashdown about three years ago. The community support has been in no short supply.