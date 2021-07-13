Destiny 2 Season Of The Splicer: Seasonal Challenges Guide (Week 10)
The Season of the Splicer has officially arrived in Destiny 2 (although the game is down for emergency maintenance), bringing with it a new slate of Seasonal Challenges. First introduced in the game's last season, these challenges replace weekly bounties for Bright Dust and other rewards, giving you objectives to meet throughout the season. What's nice about Seasonal Challenges, however, is that they persist all the way through the Season of the Splicer. While new challenges are released each week, you'll have until the end of the season to complete them all--and earn big rewards of Bright Dust and experience points for your trouble.www.gamespot.com
