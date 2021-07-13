Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Destiny 2 Season Of The Splicer: Seasonal Challenges Guide (Week 10)

By Phil Hornshaw
Gamespot
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Season of the Splicer has officially arrived in Destiny 2 (although the game is down for emergency maintenance), bringing with it a new slate of Seasonal Challenges. First introduced in the game's last season, these challenges replace weekly bounties for Bright Dust and other rewards, giving you objectives to meet throughout the season. What's nice about Seasonal Challenges, however, is that they persist all the way through the Season of the Splicer. While new challenges are released each week, you'll have until the end of the season to complete them all--and earn big rewards of Bright Dust and experience points for your trouble.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destiny 2#Null#Pulse#Seasonal Challenges#Bright Dust#Seasonal Artifact#The Eververse Store#The Splicer Servitor#Cabal#Data Spikes#Drifter S Chosen Earn#Override#Primes#The House Of Light Se
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Accidentstechraptor.net

How to Get Through the Fortnite Season 7 Week 6 Legendary Challenges

Fortnite has gone through many changes in Season 7 of chapter 2, but the changes seem to be highly praised by fans, with a lot of them saying that it has gone back to its roots. There have also been some changes within the Weekly Challenges of Fortnite, but they still are enjoyable and keep the season as a whole going, stopping it from becoming boring. This week's Legendary Challenge experience adds up to 180K EXP, making it worth completing the tasks, and we're here to help you out. There is a week timer to complete the Legendary tasks, so act quickly to get that EXP.
Video GamesGamespot

Trials of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (July 16-20)

The Trials of Osiris are back for another weekend in Destiny 2, offering the game's toughest PvP challenge and some of its best rewards. This week, you can easily snag a new Igneous Hammer, a hand cannon that has become a mainstay in the Crucible. Here's what other rewards you can try to earn in the Trials and where you'll be playing.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Brawl Stars Championship Challenge Guide (July 2021)

The Brawl Stars Championship is the official esports competition for Brawl Stars, organized by Supercell. The challenge consists of four phases, each having its own pre-existing rules and systems that must be obliged to enter the next stages. 72-hour in-game challenges are conducted for 8 months starting in February with online qualifiers happening the following week. Modes played during the Championship consist of five of the six modes: Bounty, Brawl Ball, Gem Grab, Heist, Siege, and Hot Zone with pre-selected modes and maps chosen for matches. This Brawl Stars Championship Challenge guide will briefly explain all the steps with tips, tricks, and strategies to use.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fortnite Season 7: Week 6 Leaked Challenges and Missions

The challenges Y missions from Week 6 from Season 7 of Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2 will be activated on Wednesday 14 and the Thursday, July 15, in both cases at 16:00 CEST. However, and as has become customary in this house, using techniques and tools of datamining, we have filtered them and we already know what they are. Just below we tell you which is each challenge Y mission from Fortnite of this batch:
Video GamesNME

‘Destiny 2’ reputation rework is coming with season 15

Bungie has used its latest Destiny 2 blog post to detail the changes coming to reputation rewards systems, starting in season 15. Season 15 of Destiny 2 is six weeks away, and details are emerging about some of the changes that players can expect. Primarily, changes to the reputation for Crucible and Gambit introduced last season will also be moving to the Vanguard playlist.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Fall Guys season 5 serves up new rounds, challenges, and modes this week

As teased earlier in the month, today Fall Guys season 5 was officially revealed. The new season will see the addition of six new rounds, along with a new theme that seems to take a page out of Indiana Jones‘ book. Fall Guys developer Mediatonic also says that it will be experimenting with new gameplay modes throughout the season, giving duos and trios their chance to queue up together.
Video GamesGamespot

kuajinais45

PUBG is an action video game in which up to100 players fight in a Battle Royale, a typeof deathmatch in which there are confrontationsto be the last one alive. Players can enterthe game alone, or wit...
Video GamesGamespot

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Gets Delayed To 2022

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide was originally was scheduled to bring its cooperative grimdark action to Xbox Series X|S and PC later this year, but the development team at Fatshark has opted to delay the game until Spring 2022. This is in order to give it more polish, so you will have to settle for the approximately 347 other Warhammer games releasing before then, instead.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Destiny 2 – Season 15 Will Remove Synthstrand Requirement for Armor Synthesis

When Bungie launched Armor Synthesis aka transmog for Destiny 2, it was met with fairly negative reactions. Not only would players have to earn Synthstrand from passive playing to purchase bounties for Armor Synthesis but they also had to earn Synthchord for the actually process. Also, there was a cap on how much Synthchord you could earn in one season.
Video GamesGamespot

Destiny 2 Update 3.2.1.1 Patch Notes: Glassway Strike Issue Fixed And More

Destiny 2 Update 3.2.1.1 is live now, fixing three issues. Hotfix 3.2.1.1 fixes an issue where players could exit the play area during the Glassway Strike boss fight. Players were using the glitch in the Grandmaster version of the Nightfall Strike to slip into an area where the bosses couldn't damage them, allowing them to fire at the enemies in safety. Grandmaster Nightfalls are some of the toughest challenges in Destiny 2 and give out some of the best rewards, so the bug essentially allowed players to easily farm it.
Video GamesGamespot

Where Is Xur Today? (July 16-20) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

The Solstice of Heroes continues in Destiny 2, giving players new armor to chase and a bit of time to catch up on old activities and decompress from the Season of the Splicer. It's another great time to fill up your Exotic collection with a visit to Xur to prepare for challenges to come and to get the most out of the Solstice events.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Bungie Details Destiny 2: Season 15 Transmog Changes With Synthstrand Modifications

As Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer continues to inch towards completion, Bungie continues to provide updates for what's next in the immediate future and for season 15. When the current season implemented the long-requested Transmog feature, it was met with mixed feedback. Some didn't mind the seasonal cap and the grind for materials because it fell in line with similar aspects of the online game. In contrast, others were frustrated by the cap and felt that the studio overcomplicated the process. Bungie has just revealed a few changes it is making to Synthstrands and the overall transmog process with that feedback in mind.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Mobile Legends Kagura best build, emblems and combos

Hello, and welcome to the ML Kagura guide which will include the best build and combos that you should use to maximize the potential she has. Then at the bottom of the article, you'll be able to find the perfect heroes to match her with!. If you're a fan of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy