BREAKING: Blake Dunn selected by Cincinnati Reds in the MLB Draft

There have been, and there will be more stat-based recaps here at Red Reporter. Tonight, however, this one I watched with my eye purely on the feel of things. As the Cincinnati Reds have weathered bullpen implosions and brutally timed injuries of late, their ownership has failed to sanction any additions to bolster this group. Instead, it’s seemingly been left to the group that’s out there right now to get the job done while it’s still there, and that the St. Louis Cardinals were the next club in the way during this stretch was certainly a serious roadblock for any fan who’s watched those two tussle over the years.