BREAKING: Blake Dunn selected by Cincinnati Reds in the MLB Draft

By Connor Murphy, Sports Editor
westernherald.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern Michigan outfielder Blake Dunn has been selected by the Cincinnati Reds at round 15, pick 18 (450 overall) in the MLB Draft. Dunn starred at WMU, hitting .333 with 54 walks, 26 doubles, and 11 home runs in 135 games with the Broncos. Those results powered him to a .905 OPS, and he slashed .305/.474/.576 this season with four home runs in just 27 games, 20 starts due to a hamate bone injury in his left hand suffered in the first game of the year.

Comments / 0

