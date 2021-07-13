Cancel
Dirtybird Campout Drops Lineup and Tickets for 2021

By Maria Clinton
edmidentity.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall your friends and dust off your camping gear because the official lineup for Dirtybird Campout 2021 has landed – tickets are on sale now!. Lineup drops are easily one of the most exciting things about the lead-up to an event. Will your favorite DJ be listed? What kind of conflicts will you face? Will it be stacked with industry elite or will it flourish with rising stars? Whatever your question or concern, Dirtybird strives to ensure that you leave utterly satisfied, feening for your next adventure on the Modesto Reservoir Campgrounds. After two long years, the moment we’ve all been waiting for has arrived. So, feast your eyes upon the official Dirtybird Campout 2021 lineup and get ready to get your party on with the flock!

