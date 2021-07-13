Cancel
Connecticut State

League of Women Voters of CT Has New President

By Julie Martin Banks
ctnewsjunkie.com
 14 days ago

The League of Women Voters of Connecticut has a new president, who recently took time to reflect on the group’s accomplishments working with voters over the last two years. Laura Smits, a member of the LWVCT since 1999, wrote in a letter to the membership (posted on the organization’s website) that 2020 was a tough year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that the group “kept voters updated about the changes in primary election dates as well as the evolving safety protocols put in place by the Secretary of the State’s office to keep people safe while protecting their right to vote.”

