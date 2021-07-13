Cancel
GRiZ Announces New Album ‘Rainbow Brain’

By Sarah Woolley
edmidentity.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulti-talented artist GRiZ sets off on a new era with “Rainbow Brain,” the first single off his forthcoming album bearing the same name. If there’s a single word to describe GRiZ right now, it would be multidimensional. The electro-funk mastermind has been dominating the scene with a cornucopia of EP releases, exciting collabs, merch drops, and a full stack of show announcements for the rest of the year. It seems every time we log on to social media, GRiZ has something exciting to share with all his fans that will have them talking and raving (metaphorically and literally) for the rest of the week. This morning, however, seemed to be the ultimate cherry on top for listeners around the globe.

