Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jazz Chisholm Is Proving That Baseball Is Fun

By Tyler R. Tyne s
Posted by 
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With his bat-flipping, Eurostepping celebrations and an argument that it’s the everyman’s game, the Miami Marlins shortstop convinces fans—and a skeptical sportswriter. It’s hard to say, but I’m actually excited to occasionally watch baseball again. Shohei Ohtani launches moonshots into the sky as if he’s trying to touch God. Marcus Stroman is wearing beautiful durags underneath his cap while pitching the lowest ERA of his career. Fernando Tatis makes me want to move to San Diego just to be in his orbit. But the player that’s really caught my attention this season has been rookie sensation Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm, a shortstop for the Miami Marlins.

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Jazz#Baseball Player#The Miami Marlins#The Miami New Times#Bahamian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 former Chicago Cubs who are failing miserably this season

Although the Chicago Cubs brought kept its entire core of Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras intact heading into 2021, last season saw a number of familiar faces end their time on the North Side. Of course, following the 2019 campaign, Chicago and manager Joe Maddon parted...
MLBaudacy.com

Who says no to this Red Sox trade for Anthony Rizzo?

Forget about the storylines that would come with a Red Sox trade for Anthony Rizzo. We get it, he was a former Red Sox' draft pick who was the most painful part of prying away Adrian Gonzalez from San Diego prior to the 2011 season. Ten years later, it just...
MLBaudacy.com

MLB issues ruling on mysterious light that halted play during Red Sox-Yankees

There was more than one commotion in the stands at Yankee Stadium last weekend. In the seventh inning of Sunday night’s affair, a mysterious light shined towards home plate during DJ LeMahieu’s at-bat against Brandon Workman, briefly stopping play. Given the prevalence of weird subterfuge, MLB launched an investigation into...
MLBchatsports.com

Reds: Cubs’ fire sale gives Cincinnati a leg up on the Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 11: Joey Votto #19 of the Cincinnati Reds watches a line drive off the bat. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) The Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs 10 times over the next two-plus months. The Milwaukee Brewers only have seven games left against the North Siders. With the Cubbies likely to sell off most of their assets, the Reds may gain an advantage over the Brewers with those additional three games against what will no doubt be a weakened Chicago team.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Friday

Friday features several outstanding pitching matchups in games with contending teams. Heading the list is Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees visiting Eduardo Rodriguez and the Boston Red Sox. Cole has seemingly made some adjustments and is back to his dominant self while Rodriguez looks to build on a strong effort in Yankee Stadium to open the second half. The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies square off in a battle of NL East clubs trying to catch the New York Mets. Max Fried gets the ball for the visitors while Zack Wheeler takes the hill for the home team.
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Kris Bryant, Nelson Cruz and More

The Chicago Cubs could be a swing team when it comes to the trade assets they have and which teams they might deal said assets to ahead of the July 30 deadline. Closer Craig Kimbrel will surely be in high demand as arguably the best reliever on the market. Shortstop Javier Baez is a defensive whiz and has a .932 OPS in the last four weeks. He will be a free agent at the end of the season. The same goes for first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who could generate interest if he's made available.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Re-Sign Steven Souza Jr. To Minor League Contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr. to a Minor League contract and he was placed on Triple-A Oklahoma City’s roster. The 32-year-old was designated for assignment on July 6 when the Dodgers selected the contract of Jake Reed. Souza cleared waivers and wound up being released on July 11.
Denver, COThe Tribune

Baseball for all: Play Ball Park brings fun, history to Denver as part of All-Star Week

The kid with Rockies-colored curls waited for nearly an hour outside the Denver Convention Center to experience his favorite game. Kingston Combs, a 6-year-old baseball superfan from Denver, has missed the fun inside Coors Field. But he had a seemingly permanent grin on his face once inside Play Ball Park — a five-day MLB showcase for all things baseball. Combs was the first in line.
MLBPosted by
WUPE

Fun Baseball Stories To Help Pass the MLB Break (Listen)

Major League Baseball’s All-Star break is upon us as we reach the halfway point of the season. This being the case, I thought I would do a baseball-themed City Talk program this past weekend. If you are a regular listener to City Talk, you are likely familiar with my friend Andy Strasberg, who is best known for telling his story about growing up a fan of the New York Yankees slugger Roger Maris and eventually becoming his friend and Number-One fan.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Phillies Reportedly Interested In Trade For 8-Time All-Star

Believe it or not, the Philadelphia Phillies are just four games back of the New York Mets for first place in the NL East. The Phillies, as a result, are expected to be buyers ahead of MLB’s July 30 trade deadline. According to baseball insider Jon Heyman, the Phillies are...
Baseballvicksburgnews.com

USM baseball star signs to Baltimore Orioles

VICKSBURG, Miss. (Vicksburg Daily News) – After starring in his freshman season at the University of Southern Mississippi, Brandon native Reed Trimble has officially signed to Baltimore Orioles. “One of my dreams have been fulfilled. I still got others to work to, but hearing my name called out was really...
Martinsville, VAMartinsville Bulletin

'The joy that he has for the game of baseball': Mustangs 'Journeyman' Matt Malone making baseball fun in Martinsville

Martinsville Mustangs coach Brandon Nania describes his catcher Matt Malone as a “journeyman,” a thought the player couldn’t dispute. “I’m all over. I’m a very cultured man,” Malone said with a laugh during an interview this week. “Dealing with Canadians, North Dakotans, Virginians.”. Malone grew up on New York’s Long...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Miami Marlins: Could Joey Bart be Available in a Potential Marte Trade?

As the deadline inches closer, the potential trade destinations are becoming clearer for Miami Marlins outfielder Starling Marte. One of those reported teams that are interested in Marte are the San Francisco Giants, with No. 3 prospect Heliot Ramos as a player that Miami could potentially target in return. Due to recent rumors however, another top Giants prospect could potentially be available as well.
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

Red Sox’ Eduardo Rodriguez forced to exit Friday’s game against Yankees with migraine symptoms

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez was forced to exit Friday night’s game against the Yankees due to migraine symptoms, the team has announced. Rodriguez was removed in the second inning after giving up an RBI double to Brett Gardner. Upon allowing the hit and returning the mound, the left-hander crouched down in discomfort and remained in that position for several minutes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy