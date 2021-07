The Los Angeles Angels and the Minnesota Twins will battle it out at the Target Field on Saturday night. This will be the third installment in a four-game set of the series. The series is split with the Angels winning the first game by a single run and the Twins returning the favor in the second match. Both teams are in fourth-place in their division, the Angels AL West Division at 47-49 while the Twins at 42-56 at the AL Central Division.