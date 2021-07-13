Cancel
Video Games

NieR Automata's new Steam patch adds 60FPS cutscenes, FidelityFX CAS

By Derek Strickland
TweakTown.com
 11 days ago
Square Enix is releasing a new patch for NieR: Automata on Steam that boosts cinematics to 60FPS, but there's no mention of uncapped frame rates. After many years, NieR: Automata is finally getting updated on PC to add a bunch of new features and bug fixes. The biggest update is full 60FPS support for cutscenes (previously locked to 30FPS) and a default frame rate stabilization of 60FPS as well. HDR has been tweaked, too. Sadly it looks like the frame cap is still in place so don't expect to hit 144Hz just yet.

TweakTown.com

Science, health, space, tech, and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.

