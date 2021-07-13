NieR Automata's new Steam patch adds 60FPS cutscenes, FidelityFX CAS

Steam Link (Free) for iOS and Android has gotten a ton of updates since it launched. These updates have added full keyboard and mouse gameplay, rumble on iOS 14 for Xbox One and the PS4 controllers, and more recently PS5 DualSense controller support following the release of iOS 14.5. Today’s Steam Link update finally adds support for the Xbox Series X|S controller but it also includes an FPS-style control option for mouse gameplay. I did a quick test with Ys IX: Monstrum Nox on Steam to see whether it lets me use the new Xbox Series X|S controller share button for screenshots and it worked as shown below. I’ll try it more this week once I connect a LAN cable to the laptop and actually tweak the graphics options in-game again.