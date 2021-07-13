Twiddle Announces 36-Date 2021 Fall Tour

The Rolling Stones have announced a rescheduled U.S. leg of their 'No Filter' tour, which was postponed last year amid the pandemic. The trek, which kicks off on Sept. 26 in St. Louis, Missouri, will feature a total of 13 stops before concluding in Austin, Texas on Nov. 20. Most of the original dates have been rescheduled, though the band regrets that the stops that were previously slated for Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland and Buffalo were not able to be re-booked.