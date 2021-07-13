Twiddle Announces 36-Date 2021 Fall Tour
Twiddle will hit the road this fall with an extensive crop of late-2021 tour dates, the Vermont jam quartet announced on Tuesday. The cross-country trek will keep Twiddle on the road from early September through mid-November with shows from coast to coast and in between. The tour kicks off on September 2nd at Anthology in Rochester, NY and also includes festival appearances at Adirondak Independence Music Festival in Lake George, NY (9/3); 4848 Festival in Snowshoe, WV (9/5); and Cripple Creek Music Festival in Fort Mitchell, KY (10/2).liveforlivemusic.com
