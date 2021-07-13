Cancel
Asia Minute: For Health Reasons, Seoul Gyms Told to Slow the Musical Pace

By Hawaii Public Radio
hawaiipublicradio.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestrictions have been increased in South Korea’s capital and surrounding areas, as the country deals with another wave of the coronavirus. Bars and clubs are closed, and private gatherings at night are now limited to two people. Another measure that’s getting a lot of attention includes some new rules at...

