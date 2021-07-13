Cancel
Jason Sudeikis' Candid Take on Split from Olivia Wilde, Plus: His Emmy Nomination!

extratv
extratv
 11 days ago
Getty

Actor Jason Sudeikis is opening up about his split from Olivia Wilde for the first time.

In a new interview with GQ he confirms they broke up in November 2020, just a few months before photos surfaced of Olivia and her new boyfriend Harry Styles.

Jason and Olivia were together for nine years and he explained that he’s still looking for clarity on what happened. Sudeikis told the magazine, “I'll have a better understanding of why in a year and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

Sharing his take so far, he said, “That's an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

While there are many parallels between his split with Olivia and Ted Lasso’s divorce, he assured GQ that “one has nothing to do with the other.”

“That's the crazy thing,” he said. “Everything that happened in Season 1 was based on everything that happened prior to Season 1. Like, a lot of it three years prior. You know what I mean? The story's bigger than that, I hope. And anything I've gone through, other people have gone through. That's one of the nice things, right? So it's humbling in that way.”

Jason, who has reportedly moved on with model Keeley Hazell, continues to keep a positive attitude, saying, “I think if you have the opportunity to hit a rock-bottom, however you define that, you can become 412 bones or you can land like an Avenger. I personally have chosen to land like an Avenger.”

In fact, Sudeikis has a lot to celebrate after the Emmy nominations this morning.

“Ted Lasso” earned a whopping 20 nods, putting the show in the running for Outstanding Comedy Series and Jason in the running for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

