Q: Hi Pat! I recently started training again, (yeah, again) at a local gym in a small-group setting with a coach. The first day, the coach welcomed me, then asked about my training experience, and any muscle-joint, MEDs or issues that she should be aware of. Next, she popped THREE big questions: Why are you here? What do you like to do for fun? What do you hope to accomplish?’ My immediate response was “Look at me, I need to lose about 40 lbs.” And she said, “Training will get you healthier, stronger, faster and fitter. Food and drink will get you healthier and LEANER. Fat loss takes place in the kitchen, at the table, the grocery store, the restaurant/ bar and take-out.” I knew that, but she bluntly reinforced it with a smile.