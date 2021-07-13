Emmys 2021: Apple, Netflix and other streamers flex their muscles

As media giants begin raising the curtain this week on their second-quarter financials, the numbers are expected to show signs of growing pains for fledgling streaming platforms and signs of maturity for Netflix and other established players. Results for the quarter that ended June 30 also mark the first earnings cycle to lap the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, meaning that year-ago comparisons will be for operations also conducted in extraordinary conditions. The economic picture in the U.S. overall is much better than it was this time last year, but Big Media is undoubtedly heading into a tougher...