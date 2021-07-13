Cancel
Insomniac Unveils Nocturnal Wonderland 2021 Lineup

By Danae Hill
edmidentity.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeadmau5, HVDES, LP Giobbi, Seven Lions, and more are set to play Nocturnal Wonderland as it makes its return to Glen Helen this September. Creatures of the night rejoice! Insomniac Events’ longest-running music festival, Nocturnal Wonderland, is almost around the corner. While Pasquale Rotella unveiled the initial details for the weekend last year, today, they’ve unveiled the star-studded lineup fit to make any music lover excited for its return to the beloved Glen Helen Regional Park on September 18-19.

