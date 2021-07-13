DraftKings, FanDuel Spend Millions On Florida Sports Betting Referendum
Big money has begun pouring into Florida politics for a potential statewide referendum on sports betting that is at least 16 months away. According to new documents available Monday on the state Board of Elections campaign finance disclosure page, DraftKings and FanDuel each donated $10 million to Florida Education Champions. The curiously named group, which pledges to donate sports betting profits to help Florida’s education needs, is behind the effort to put the Florida sports betting measure on the ballot.www.gamingtoday.com
