The trial for a former state senator and one-time gubernatorial candidate accused of money laundering, tax evasion and misuse of campaign funds has been moved to November. The court has granted the second continuance of the case against William “Sam” McCann. His attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Rosana E. Brown, requested the change July 6, saying the complexity of the charges and the volume of information to be reviewed made it nearly impossible to go to trial July 27.