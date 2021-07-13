Royals select 10 more players in final day of draft

The Royals could get another prep infielder. The MLB draft is set to take place this weekend, so we thought we’d have a mock draft of our own with SB Nation writers. We took 30 writers from various SB Nation baseball sites and gave them each a team to work with. To be clear, this is not who we think will get drafted, just who we would draft. Clint Scoles drafted for the Royals, and with the seventh pick, he selected Georgia prep shortstop Brady House. Clint Scoles: I didn’t expect the board to layout like it did, to be honest, with it going pretty chalk at the top. Once it did, I couldn’t stay off of Brady House with his athleticism and power. At 215 lbs and just turned 18 years old, he’s not going to be able to stick at the position when he likely adds 20 or more pounds, but no matter with his hands, arm, and power. He should be able to handle third base or rightfield easily in the early years before moving to first or designated hitter. None of the shortstops in this class could move.