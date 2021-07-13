Royals select 10 more players in final day of draft

Cancel
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Royals selected 10 players on the third and final day of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft. In total, the Royals added 21 players to their organization over the last three days, including six right-handed pitchers, six left-handed pitchers, five middle infielders, two outfielders and two catchers. After selecting high school players with four of their first five picks, the Royals selected from the college ranks with 12 of their final 14 picks, including each of their last nine.

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

