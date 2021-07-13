Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple granted patent for periscope camera module that would give future iPhones 3x optical 'zoom'

By Gannon Burgett
Digital Photography Review
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted Apple a patent relating to a periscope camera system that we could one day see inside an iPhone. UPSTO patent number 11,061,213 lays out the framework for a folded camera system that uses a pair of prisms, a lens array and an image sensor to create a telephoto-style camera system, complete with autofocus and/or optical image stabilization. This kind of ‘periscope’ camera module is nothing new in the smartphone world as Samsumg, Xiaomi, Vivo and others have developed similar mechanisms. But we believe this to be the first granted patent from Apple showcasing the schematics and description for a folded camera module.

www.dpreview.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera Module#Periscope#Upsto#Prisms#Samsumg Xiaomi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Xiaomi
Related
Cell Phonesmobileworldlive.com

Apple secures patent for new camera system

Apple was granted a patent for a periscope camera system which is tipped to be implemented in iPhone models from 2022 in an attempt by the company to address challenges for small modules to create high-resolution photography. The US Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) granted the patent today (13 July),...
BusinessPhone Arena

Patent dispute deadlock: Apple might leave before the UK kicks it out

A messy patent dispute between Apple and Optis Cellular Technology could lead to the former's exit from the UK market, reports This is Money. Optis and its partners PanOptis Patent Management and Unwired Planet own patents relating to 3G and 4G and they have accused Apple of violating some of them. The row has been split into a series of trials and recently, a High Court ruled that two patents have been infringed by Apple.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S22 Ultra MASSIVE Camera, iPhone Zoom Changes & more! (video)

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and more are on sale today. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 selling for $900, Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro and more are also on sale. As per usual, the official news today begin with deals.. Starting with Samsung’s ever-lasting trade-in deals.. As yes, you can still get the Galaxy S21 5G for 99 bucks, the S21+ for 200, or the S21 Ultra for 400 bucks. Probably the best deal is for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 which is 900 bucks, but again, if you have an eligible device for trade-in. If you don’t have a device to trade in and still want a Galaxy, the S20 FE is available for 100 dollars off on Amazon, so you can get the base model for 600 bucks. If you’re looking for a laptop, the M1 MacBook Pro is now 200 bucks off, leaving the half a terabyte of storage model for 1300.. And hey, if you feel like you don’t need the fan, the MacBook Air is also getting a 150 dollar discount, leaving that at 1100 for the same amount of storage we mentioned with the Pro.. Finally, the Google Pixel 4 is available for 400 dollars off its original price tag, you can get it for 400 bucks. We have more deals on Razer laptops, LG Gaming monitors and more, in the links in the description.
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Sony Semiconductor reveals 21MP stacked CMOS Four Thirds sensor capable of 120 fps full-width readout

Sony Semiconductor Solutions has published a product information sheet detailing the specifications for the IMX472-AAJK, a 21.46MP Four Thirds stacked CMOS image sensor. As it stands, this is the first known instance of a stacked CMOS sensor for Four Thirds-sized cameras and the accompanying readout speeds makes for some impressive imaging capabilities.
Cell PhonesCNET

Google's Pixel 6 XL tipped to get 5x optical zoom, says report

A major leak on all of the specs of the upcoming Pixel 6 series dropped last week, and now we're getting even more clues on what Google's upcoming flagship might look like, particularly its camera modules. According to a Thursday report by XDA Developers, Google's updated camera app, Google Camera...
Cell PhonesDesign Taxi

Apple Could Be Bringing A Periscope Lens To iPhones As Soon As 2022

Apple’s 2022 iPhone lineup could possibly see a new integration to its camera systems, a periscope lens, allowing for potentially up to 10x optical zoom, according to the latest memo by well-known tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In brief, the periscope lens would allow smartphones to accommodate a traditional camera’s “long...
Electronicslifewire.com

Apple Awarded Patent for Periscope Lens

Apple is expected to include a camera with a periscope lens in at least one iPhone model in the next year or so. Despite the iPhone 13 still being a complete mystery, rumors and reports about the iPhone 14—or whatever Apple decides to call 2022’s iteration of the smartphone—already have started to surface. Chief among these is a belief that Apple will include a periscope lens in one of the cameras. A recently granted patent, which was first reported by Patently Apple, has been discovered.
ComputersDigital Photography Review

2021 Apple M1 iMac (24-inch) Review: The best 'starter' Mac for creators

First, the elephant in the room: the redesigned 24-inch iMac was not created for photographers and video editors. It's a family-friendly Mac that's much more concerned with aesthetic sensibility than Adobe Premiere Pro performance. Despite this, it's arguably the best starter Mac for anybody who is interested in exploring their creative side.
Cell PhonesDigital Photography Review

JPEG XL image format promises smaller files, backwards compatibility and more

JPEG, the lossy compression standard for images used on the Internet and digital cameras, might receive a much-needed upgrade by year's end. The creators of JPEG XL claim their free open-source format offers up improvements that will result in a significant reduction in global bandwidth and storage costs. The JPEG...
Cell PhonesBusiness Insider

Will Apple Increase IPhone Production?

(RTTNews) - Apple is likely seeing a surge in demand for its new iPhones with improving business environment following increased vaccinations, and as majority of people across the globe continue to live online as the pandemic sees no end in the near future. As per a report by Bloomberg news...
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Canon EOS M50 Mark II (EOS Kiss M2) Overview

The Canon EOS M50 Mark II is a midrange mirrorless camera with a 24MP APS-C CMOS sensor, DIGIC 8 processor and the latest version of the company's Dual Pixel AF. This compact camera, which uses Canon's EF-M mount, offers both a 2.36M-dot OLED viewfinder and a fully articulating touchscreen. It has a number of features for vlogging, including live YouTube streaming, vertical video support and a mic input. 4K video is limited to 24p, does not use Dual Pixel AF and is heavily cropped, however. Images can be shared using built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
Cell PhonesCult of Mac

New Fjorden camera grip gives your iPhone DSLR controls

A Kickstarter campaign pushes a new iPhone camera grip and MagSafe case combo called the Fjorden. It promises to turn your iPhone into a DSLR camera — while still fitting in your pocket. Its physical camera controls might make a lot of photographers very happy. An Oslo, Norway-based camera startup...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Flaregate: Will iPhone 13 fix the biggest iPhone 12 camera problem?

At this point, it's pretty much surefire that Apple's next iPhones, namely the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini, are going to look pretty similar to the iPhone 12 series of phones. The overall size of the devices is expected to remain the same. They also keep the new flat design, OLED screens, etc.
Electronicslifewire.com

A 'Proper' Apple Smart Camera Would Be Sweet

Yongnuo has made an Android-powered camera, complete with big sensor and a grown-up lens. What if Apple did the same, with an iOS-powered camera?. Smartphones have tiny lenses, and even tinier sensors, making them inferior to almost any purpose-made camera. But they have a secret weapon. There’s a computer inside. In the case of the iPhone, that computer is absurdly powerful, and has a whole section of its chip dedicated to photography. Imagine, then, what Apple could do with that power inside a regular mirrorless camera.
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Cosina unveils $700 Voigtlander Nokton 35mm F1.2 for Fujifilm X system cameras

Cosina has announced its new Voigtlander Nokton 35mm F1.2 lens for Fujifilm X series camera systems. While this lens features the same focal length and aperture as its M-mount equivalent, it features a different optical design and construction specifically for Fujifilm’s X mount cameras. The fully-manual lens features an electronic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy