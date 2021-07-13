Cancel
Monarchs sign RHP most recently from Cleveland farm system

Salina Post
Salina Post
 11 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City bolstered its pitching staff on Tuesday with the addition of RHP Dalbert Siri. The 25-year-old right-hander most recently pitched in Triple-A Columbus in the Cleveland Indians’ organization. Siri, a former international free agent who signed with the Indians in 2014, has spent all six...

Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

#League System#International League#Carolina League#Rhp#Triple A Columbus#Era#Aa Akron#Aaa Columbus#Monarchs#Aabaseball Tv
