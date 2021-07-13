Cancel
New Mexico State athletics nearing completion on $3 million in facility upgrades

Las Cruces Sun-News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES - There is a lot of dirt being moved around on the New Mexico State campus. Several facility projects are underway and expected to be completed by the fall. Through capital outlay funds, donor gifts and athletics budget spending, there are currently $3 million in projects underway for men's and women's basketball, volleyball, women's soccer, track and field and baseball facilities.

