Rumour – Sony’s Next State Of Play Is Set For Mid-August

Sony held their latest State of Play earlier this week, which, unfortunately, did not include any updates on the next God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, or the next generation of PlayStation VR, though Sony did say that they will have more updates soon. This was a pretty huge letdown for a lot of players, especially considering this was supposed to be the PlayStation presentation that would explain why Sony didn’t attend E3 this year, but alas, it looks like we’ll just have to wait for more announcements in the future. We did, however, get a pretty solid look at a few third party games in development, as well as announcements for things like the Demon Slayer game and a director’s cut of Death Stranding. So, what exactly did Sony announce with their July State of Play?