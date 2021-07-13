Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Rumour – Sony’s Next State Of Play Is Set For Mid-August

By David Carcasole
psu.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony’s most recent State Of Play event showcased some exciting upcoming releases from third-party developers and more incredible looking gameplay for Deathloop, but it wasn’t exactly the big ‘E3’ style State Of Play people were hoping for, though a rumour now points to that coming during the middle of August.

www.psu.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumour#State Of Play#Psvr#Playstation Event#Sony Santa Monica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
SONY
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video Gamespsu.com

The Last Of Us Part 2 Has Permanently Dropped In Price

The Last of Us Part 2 has permanently dropped in price from its previous price at $59.99, down to $39.99 according to a new report from Twisted Voxel. It’s not surprising for Sony to do this to their first-party titles, though the price drop does decrease the value of the PS4 copy which could be step one of a setup plan for a soon to be announced director’s cut which could potentially be in the works.
Video Gamespsu.com

Maneater: Truth Quest DLC Release Date Confirmed For Late August

Maneater from developer and publisher Tripwire Interactive is getting a brand new DLC expansion titled Truth Quest, as was previously announced earlier this year in April, but now we finally have a confirmed release date of August 31, 2021. This news comes via a press release from the developer, which...
Video Gamespsu.com

Deal: Battlefield 2042 On PS5 For £49.95 Via Preorder

Ripple Effect Studios‘ upcoming Battlefield 2042 can be snagged for on PS5 for under £50 via a preorder at The Game Collection, which is a pretty good deal considering it’s about £10 off what you can usually expect to pay elsewhere. Battlefield 2042 is the next chapter in the long-running...
Video Gamespsu.com

Gran Turismo 7 Studio Partners With Fanatec For GT-Branded Peripherals

Polyphony Digital, the developer behind the highly anticipated Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 and PS4, has partnered wth Fanatec to produce a number of branded GT peripherals. Details are pretty thin on the ground right now, but the press blurb reveals that Fanatec’s goal is to “reduce the distinction between sim racing and real-world racing.” In addition, a GT-branded Fantatec wheel managed to leak online earlier this week, and was confirmed to be compatible with PS5 and PS4, which GT7 is releasing for.
Video Gamespsu.com

Best PS5 Games In 2021

PlayStation 5 broke all records in terms of sold units. When it was available for pre-order, fans started pouring in and thanks to the fact that the interest was so high, at one point, the world ran out of PS5 units so buyers had to wait for a few days before their consoles were shipped.
Video Gamespsu.com

DiRT 5 Gets Full Dualsense Support In Next Update

DiRT 5 from developer Codemasters was one of the earlier third party titles to make its way over to next-gen, and now we’re finally seeing that same support move through to the Dualsense controller, as the next update on July 20, 2021 will bring full haptics and adaptive trigger support, along with a bevy of new content.
Video Gamespsu.com

Sony Patents Online Tournament System In Preparation For EVO 2021

Sony‘s recent acquisition of EVO, arguably the largest fighting game tournament platform, has made everyone, though fighting fans in particular, curious as to what they’ll be doing to integrate PlayStation with EVO further, and a recently published patent could hold part of the answer. The patent was published just last...
Video Gamespsu.com

Battlefield 2042 Cross-Progression, Cross-Commerce Announced For PC, PlayStation, And Xbox

Battlefield 2042 will incorporate Cross-Progression and Cross-Commerce across all platforms, developer Ripple Effect Studios and publisher EA has confirmed. This is pretty major news, as for example, it means that any progress and purchases you make in the PlayStation versions of the game can be unlocked on the PC and Xbox editions. It also joins the recently-announced Cross-Play feature, which will allow PC and console players to play together.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

Next Sony State Of Play Date Leaks, Reveals Exciting Event Details

Rumors have it that Sony will have another State of Play. The supposed Sony State of Play could reportedly happen in August. Sony has not yet confirmed that it would hold another online event next month. A massive leak about the next Sony State of Play has surfaced recently. It...
Video GamesTVOvermind

Everything Sony Announced with the July 2021 State of Play

Sony held their latest State of Play earlier this week, which, unfortunately, did not include any updates on the next God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, or the next generation of PlayStation VR, though Sony did say that they will have more updates soon. This was a pretty huge letdown for a lot of players, especially considering this was supposed to be the PlayStation presentation that would explain why Sony didn’t attend E3 this year, but alas, it looks like we’ll just have to wait for more announcements in the future. We did, however, get a pretty solid look at a few third party games in development, as well as announcements for things like the Demon Slayer game and a director’s cut of Death Stranding. So, what exactly did Sony announce with their July State of Play?
Video Gamespsu.com

Battlefield 2042 Cross-Play Will Be Split Between Console Generations

Battlefield 2042 developers Ripple Effect have shared a bunch of new information regarding cross-play, cross-progression and cross-commerce for their upcoming continuation about of the Battlefield franchise, but one small detail seems to be that cross-play beyond the technical playtest will be seemingly split between the console generations. This means that...
Video Gamespsu.com

Best Gambling Options for the PlayStation Systems

With the release of the PS5 it meant that there are currently 3 different systems available that offer gambling options to players. While the Vita doesn’t have the range of actual software when compared to the PS4 and PS5, it still offers players some great ways to start playing various gambling games.
Video Gamespsu.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Announced For PS5 And PS4, Coming 2021

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a brand new fighting game from developer Ludosity and Fair Play Labs set for Fall 2021, that puts all your favourite Nickelodeon characters together in one game and forces them to duke it out, similar to Sony‘s own PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale. The announcement came from...
Video Gamespsu.com

Multiple PlayStation Exclusive Games Are Reportedly Heading To PC, Claims Dataminer

Sony is reportedly bringing multiple PlayStation exclusive titles to the PC, according to reliable dataminer Lance McDonald. While unfortunately it doesn’t look like there are any plans to bring Bloodborne to the PC, he did say that “multiple” PlayStation exclusives will be making the transition to home computers. No games were explicitly named, but it’s still interesting to hear nonetheless.

Comments / 0

Community Policy