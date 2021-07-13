Cancel
Somerset, MA

Somerset Cannabis Company Responds to $9 Million Borat Lawsuit

By Michael Rock
 11 days ago
A Somerset cannabis company is taking a hit from actor Sacha Baron Cohen to the tune of a potential $9 million after using his likeness on a New Bedford billboard. Solar Therapeutics may be getting more attention than it bargained for after a lawsuit was filed yesterday by the actor that portrayed the title role of the Borat movies. Solar Therapeutics "took a gamble," according to Baron Cohen's legal team, when it put up the billboard in New Bedford. They said the cannabis company used his likeness to sell more marijuana in the hopes that no one from the actor's team would notice.

