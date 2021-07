The Demon Slayer Season 2 release date looks like it will be revealed very soon. Following the huge success of the record-breaking Mugen Train movie (and the first season that kicked off the anime phenomenon), Tanjiro and co return with Demon Slayer Season 2 – the Entertainment District Arc. We’ve known for a while that Demon Slayer Season 2 will have a 2021 release date, it was just a matter of when the first episode would come out.