Paris, TX

Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Summer Studies News

Posted by 
KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 11 days ago
Carey Gable, center, English instructor at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center, is working with new students Leslie Pacheco, left, and Eddie Nelson-Ellis in a summer class. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.

Sulphur Springs, TX
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

Hopkins County, TX Posted by
KSST Radio

Summer – A Busy Time for Hopkins County 4-H'ers

By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent for Hopkins County, [email protected]. As we prepare for the 2021/2022 4-H year, families are gearing up for the new school year and looking forward to having their students back into the full swing of activities. The 4-H program is alive and well and we’ll be promoting enrollment in the Hopkins County 4-H program. Hopkins County 4-H members participated in 4-H Project Tour Day, State 4-H Round-up contests in College Station, Multi-county 4-H Camp in Lone Star, District 4-H Ultra Leadership Lab in Lone Star, 4-H Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador Training in Tyler, Summer 4-H specialty camps in Brownwood at the Texas 4-H Center, and District 4-H Record Book competition.
Sulphur Springs, TX Posted by
KSST Radio

Meet Chris Lutz P.A. with CHRISTUS Trinity Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic

During Spring 2021, Chris Lutz joined the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine team in the office of Dr. Chris Meltsakos at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. As a Physicians Assistant, Lutz can see patients, also diagnose, treat and prescribe for those patients as well as assist in surgeries done by Dr. Meltsakos. Already, he has seen a wide variety of injuries and pain involving bones and joints in people of all ages at the clinic. “In medicine, you really never stop learning. I learn something new every day”. During a KSST Good Morning Show interview with Enola Gay, he stated that our CHRISTUS Trinity Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic is the first stop in Sulphur Springs for orthopedic care., and now you no longer need to go to another town to receive this kind of care. And if for some reason your need cannot be met through our clinic, we can make sure you are referred to the right specialist for your case. “Our clinic can to do it all, including most surgeries performed here by Dr. Meltsakos and we have a wonderful full-service team. Along with our nursing staff, that team also includes our trainers who can go out to the schools to help prevent athletic injuries through education. They also help with casting in the clinic practice”.
Sulphur Springs, TX Posted by
KSST Radio

Local Students Kick Their Way to Championships!

After a season delayed by the pandemic, four Sulphur Springs ATA Martial Arts students captured gold at the South USA District Championship Tournament last month. The invitational tournament featured the top martial artists in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana. Two of these competitors also qualified to compete for the title of World Champion at the ATA Tournament of Champions July 28-30 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Sulphur Springs, TX Posted by
KSST Radio

NETBIO Present Scholarships at Sale

Public Information Services (NETBIO) Cattle producers and buyers attending the Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) cattle sale at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Auction Friday witnessed the presentation of college scholarships to students majoring in agriculture. NETBIO awards these scholarships each year to young college students from the Northeast Texas...
Sulphur Springs, TX Posted by
KSST Radio

Red Stag Job Fair!

Red Stag is now servicing in the Sulphur Springs area!. Red Stag is a dairy hauling company. They will be taking applications for Company Drivers and Barn Loaders. Also, leasing on Owner Operators for LineHaul Lanes. Where: Clarion Pointe-Hotel at 411 Industrial Drive W., Sulphur Springs, TX. Time: 9AM-5PM Interviews...
Sulphur Springs, TX Posted by
KSST Radio

SBDC Presents Two Sessions on How to Grow Business Online

The Paris Small Business Development Center will present two Lunch-N-Learn marketing sessions on Wednesday, July 14 in Greenville and Thursday, July 15 in Sulphur Springs,. Presenting at the free sessions will be “Technology Evangelist” Eric Spellmann. Attendees are encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch as learn how to grow a business online. Following each presentation, individual appointments will be offered with Spellmann at 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. Due to limited time slots available, participants are encouraged to call ahead to reserve a time with the digital marketing expert at 903-782-0224.
Hopkins County, TX Posted by
KSST Radio

Chamber Connection – July 14:

And the winner is … Jamie Wilson. Jamie, a graphic artist at Latsons.com submitted the winning artwork for the 52nd Annual Hopkins County Championship, and she did it with a colorful combination of stew-related art and Woodstock flair. The artwork will appear on posters, signs, T-shirts and other memorabilia for...
Music Posted by
KSST Radio

No 2021 Summer Shows for the Reilly Springs Jamboree

There will be a brief suspension of country music shows by the Reilly Springs Jamboree during July and August 2021. According to producer Enola Gay Mathews, ‘some of the regular members of the Running Creek houseband had important personal things coming up, including family vacations and a planned surgery, so rather than seek replacement players, we elected to suspend our shows for the summer. We hope you enjoy your summer, and we will welcome you back for the next show on Saturday September 18, 2021 at the Reilly Springs Community Center”. Also, Enola and the Running Creek Band invites everyone to mark the calendar and plan to attend the special Jamboree concert during the Cooper Lake State Park 25th Anniversary Celebration set for Saturday October 16, 2021.
Paris, TX Posted by
KSST Radio

SBDC Holding Virtual Sessions on Social Media Strategy

Over the next two weeks, each Tuesday and Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., the Paris Small Business Development Center will hold training sessions on social media strategy. The first session on Tuesday, July 13 covers “Facebook and Instagram Ads.” The second session on Thursday, July 15 is “Eight...
Sulphur Springs, TX Posted by
KSST Radio

COVID-19, State-Wide Teacher Shortages Impact Sulphur Springs ISD Hiring Process

What started as an unusual school year, thanks to COVID-19, continues to be so for many school districts, where administrators are working to try to fill an unusually high number of positions. Prior to Monday night’s recommendations, Sulphur Springs ISD‘s hiring process was still on track, with typically about 60 or so changes annually for the new school year. This July, however, blew that out of the water; SSISD administrators submitted for trustees’ approval Monday 78 recommendations for personnel changes.
Sulphur Springs, TX Posted by
KSST Radio

Celebrating Five Years with CHRISTUS in Sulphur Springs!

As of July 12, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital will have been serving the local community for five years. A press release about the five-year milestone stated “we have experienced so much growth and expansion in the past five years and, God willing, we are just getting started! At CHRISTUS, we appreciate the support of our community and the hard work of our Associates. We will continue our commitment to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ”.
Texas State Posted by
KSST Radio

Round Two of the Texas WaterX Series in Llano Last Weekend

July 3rd weekend local Sulphur Springs and Jettribe “Race Family” riders Andrew Vo and Brian Snyder traveled to Llano, Texas for Round 2 of the Jettribe Texas IJSBA WaterX Championship. It was an awesome scenic drive from Sulphur Springs. Much thanks and gratitude to the City of Llano for once...
Sulphur Springs, TX Posted by
KSST Radio

SSISD 2021 Summer Food Service Program a Success

Following last year’s 2020 COVID-era Summer Food Service program in the Sulphur Springs School District, the 2021 program has been a lot easier. Veronica Arnold, SSISD Director of Child Nutrition, stated that the return to sit-down meals in the cafeteria and allowing kids the opportunity to select their own foods has brought back a sense of tradition and normalcy to the program. On the average, about 80 youngsters come in for Breakfast, and about 100 are served at Lunch. Since June, both meals have been offered to youngsters age 18 and younger each Monday through Thursday at the Barbara Bush Primary campus. The meals are free and require no application, registration or qualification is needed.

