Austin, TX

Austin City Council Calls for Sobering Center Local Government Corporation Board of Directors Applications

Austin, Texas
Austin, Texas
 14 days ago

Applications will remain open until vacancies have been filled.

The Austin City Council seeks applications from qualified individuals to serve on the eleven-member Sobering Center Local Government Corporation Board of Directors. The opening is to fill the next term of office, beginning October 1, 2021 and running through September 30, 2024.

Applications will remain open until vacancies have been filled.

The Sobering Center Local Government Corporation is incorporated to aid and to act on behalf of the City and the County to accomplish their governmental purpose; namely to staff, manage, and operate a sobriety center for the safe short-term treatment and management of persons under the influence of alcohol, and to provide those persons with information on and referrals to community-based outpatient services, for the purposes of preservation of law enforcement, judicial, and medical resources in the jurisdictional limits of the City and the County.

The City Council is looking for the following qualities in its Director to the Sobering Center Local Government Corporation:

  • At least eighteen (18) years of age;
  • A resident of both the City of Austin, Texas and Travis County, Texas
  • Citizen of the State of Texas
  • Individuals with relevant expertise in fields such as legal, medical, behavioral and mental health, public health, chemical dependency and addiction, as well as business, philanthropy, and fundraising

Application Process

Interested applicants may complete a City of Austin Boards and Commissions application online at https://austintexas.granicus.com/boards/forms/385/apply.

Applicants are also requested to submit a resume describing their qualifications and a Statement of Intent expressing why they wish to serve on the Sobering Center Local Government Corporation.

Resumes and Statements of Intent may be submitted with the application or via email to Stephanie Hall, Boards and Commissions Coordinator at stephanie.hall@austintexas.gov.

Applications will be reviewed by the Austin City Council Health & Human Services Committee.

Comments / 0

Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas

Austin (US: /ˈɔːstən/, UK: /ˈɒstɪn, ˈɔːstɪn/) It is the southernmost state capital in the contiguous United States.

