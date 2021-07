I vividly remember unraveling a yellow Slip 'N Slide when I was a kid, hosing it down with freezing cold water, and counting my steps back to what seemed like a good mile to hopefully build up enough speed to cover the length of the slide. But there would always be a stick or rock that was hiding underneath the Slip 'N Slide and my attempt at a new speed record would end up with me crying to my mom about how "I hate the Slip 'N Slide."