How to Complete Week 10 Season of the Splicer Challenges in Destiny 2

We’ve finally reached the last week of Destiny 2 challenges for Season of the Splicer. This season has definitely seen some improvements on the seasonal challenge side of things, which is certainly nice to see. We’ve got some more methods of obtaining Nightfall specific weapons, Trials of Osiris weapons (which we did see last season, but it’s nice to see that it has returned), and a heaping ton of XP and seasonal currency that you can use to either upgrade your Splicer Gauntlet, or decrypt some Umbral Engrams. I’m definitely a big fan of the seasonal challenge model over weekly bounties, because there’s a lot more to do, and it’s spread out over the course of an entire season, so you can’t do it all in a day. Although, sometimes it would be nice to be able to do it all in a day. Unfortunately, there’s only a grand total of four challenges this week, which is pretty disappointing, but I suppose all we can do is hope that there will be more next season. Anyway, this is the last week of challenges until Season 15 comes out in August, so how do you go about completing the week 10 seasonal challenges in Destiny 2?