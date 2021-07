TOLEDO, Ohio – Toledo infielder, 2021 MAC Player of the Year, and All-American Chris Meyers was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 13th round of the MLB Draft on Monday. "Playing for the University of Toledo these past four years has been the best time of my life," Meyers said. "I am very thankful for the coaches, trainers, family, and friends for the endless amount of support. Toledo has given me more than I could have asked for and the memories made there will be with me forever. This is definitely a dream come true and I am very excited to see what the future holds.