It's been a rainy July in Newport County. Is that a bad thing? Depends on who you ask.
Summer typically serves up warm temperatures and ample sunshine, but this July, the local forecast has been a bit wetter and a lot cloudier. While Rhode Island thus far has been faring better than Massachusetts, its northern neighbor, the Newport State Airport in Middletown has, as of Tuesday afternoon, registered 3.37 inches of rain so far this month, according to a National Weather Service meteorologist.www.newportri.com
