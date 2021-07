The story of climate change in the Far North is both obvious and complex: More CO2 in the air means warmer air and land, thus melting ice and thawing earth, thus more vicious feedback circles leading to more melting and all kinds of other changes to the land and its inhabitants. A new part of the story is just how quickly these changes are occurring, several decades sooner than scientists expected, so much so that some experts now speak of the “New Arctic” – a place that is fast becoming significantly different from the Arctic of most of human history. These well-done pieces can bring you up to date on some of these major changes.