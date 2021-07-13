Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Mandalorian Leads 2021 Emmy Awards with 24 Nominations

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe full list of 2021 Primetime Emmy Award nominations were announced earlier today and with it the revelation that season two of The Mandalorian is leading the pack! Lucasfilm's Disney+ original series is tied with Netflix's The Crown for the most nominations, each sitting at 24 nominations total and both nominated for the Best Original Drama series Emmy. Right behind them is none other than Marvel Studios' Disney+ series WandaVision which was able to nab 23 total nominations. Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale came in third place with most nominations with 21 total nods for this year's ceremony. We've collected the full list of nominations for The Mandalorian below!

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Brian Sipe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Emmy Nominations#Lucasfilm Ltd#Awards Ceremony#Disney#Wandavision#Cbs#Themandalorian#Makeup Artist#Cas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
News Break
Lucasfilm
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Added 10 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s Friday, so you know what that means, Disney Plus users – time for another haul of new content to arrive on the Mouse House streaming platform. These days we’re treated to two hauls per week, what with original TV titles debuting on Wednesdays now. So if you’ve already binged the latest episodes of Marvel Studios Assembled and the Turner & Hooch premiere, then here’s what’s fresh on D+ for you to catch this weekend.
MoviesComicBook

Gunpowder Milkshake Star Carla Gugino on Joining Netflix's Impressive Action Ensemble

With many action films, productions can typically find one compelling performer to carry the narrative and physical requirements of the entire experience, allowing the rest of the supporting roles to be filled with below-the-line performers who add extra elements to the already competent production. In the case of Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake from director Navot Papushado, the entire main ensemble brings with them not only their own strengths that would let them carry the weight of such an adventure independently, but also deliver unique perspectives that complement one another and heighten every scene. Carla Gugino, for example, has starred in all manner of compelling films, though is only one cog of the overall narrative. Gunpowder Milkshake is now streaming on Netflix.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Mandalorian promo posters feature Luke Skywalker and Grogu

The Skywalker Saga may have come to an end in 2019, but Luke Skywalker made his big return to the Star Wars franchise with a surprise appearance in the season finale of The Mandalorian, featuring a digitally recreated Mark Hamill who shows up to rescue our heroes before chasing young Grogu away to begin his training in the ways of the force.
MoviesCollider

Warner Bros. Will Produce At Least 10 Movies Exclusively for HBO Max in 2022

Warner Bros. will produce at least 10 movies for the HBO Max streaming service in 2022, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said during Thursday’s second quarter earnings call for parent company AT&T, per Variety. The announcement comes after the studio attracted significant backlash from filmmakers for deciding to debut every movie on its 2021 slate on HBO Max, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Emmy nominations 2021 – live: The Crown, The Mandalorian and Mare of Easttown lead the awards

The 2021 Emmy nominations were announced today (13 July), with The Crown, Ted Lasso and Mare of Easttown dominating the categories as expected.This year, the Emmys will highlight the best of what was an understandably abbreviated year in television, while almost all of last year’s major winners – among them Succession, Ozark and Euphoria – are out of contention due to the pandemic.With those shows unable to produce and broadcast new episodes in time for the Emmy submission deadline, it means that this year’s nomination roster has been unusually led by first-timers. The Flight Attendant, Bridgerton and the Jean Smart...
MoviesPosted by
107 JAMZ

Michaela Coel Joins ‘Black Panther 2’ Cast

Another major star is joining Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Michaela Coel, the creator and star of the critically acclaimed HBO series I May Destroy You (ScreenCrush’s pick for the #1 TV show of 2020), has reportedly signed on for an undisclosed role in the big Marvel sequel. According to Variety,...
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Star Trek: Prodigy Teaser Intros Crew of Starfleet's U.S.S. Protostar

Paramount+, CBS Studios, and Nickelodeon's Star Trek: Prodigy made its presence known at today's Comics-Con@Home in a big way, with voice cast members Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, and Jason Mantzoukas as well as executive producers Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman, and director/co-executive producer Ben Hibon (virtually) on hand to offer an official teaser for the animated adventure. Star Trek: Prodigy follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered, but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents. "She's devastatingly beautiful," Mulgrew joked during the panel about Janeway. "She's going to help these kids. She's determined to help them get off this very, very dangerous and dark planet and into a much better place, a different galaxy."
TV SeriesComicBook

Disney+: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in August 2021

August is almost here and that means another batch of new movies and TV shows is making its way to Disney+. July has seen some big debuts on the Disney-owned service, including Marvel's Black Widow and the Season 1 finale of Loki, but August will bring some excitement of its own to streaming lineups across the country. From classic titles to new and exciting originals, there is a lot look forward to next month.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Just Retconned Everything We Knew About Clones

Dave Filoni’s latest foray into the Star Wars universe, animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, has been exploring clone troopers since day one. This makes sense, given that the Star Wars: The Clone Wars spinoff series follows the post-Order 66 exploits of Clone Force 99, an elite squad of “defective” clones with enhanced abilities.
MoviesComicBook

Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Calls Disney+ Series a "Wild, Wild Show"

Oscar Isaac is currently in Budapest filming Disney+'s Moon Knight series, arguably one of the biggest projects on Marvel Studios' release slate that we know next to nothing about. During a virtual Comic-Con@Home panel for Head Wounds Sparrow — a comic he helped co-create — Isaac dropped a quick nod at the project he's currently filming. According to the Star Wars alumnus, Moon Knight is going to be exceptionally "wild."
MoviesFOX 28 Spokane

David S. Goyer pushed Warner Bros to ditch The Sandman movie

David S. Goyer convinced Warner Bros. to scrap plans for a ‘Sandman’ movie. The 54-year-old screenwriter – who his serving as a writer and executive producer on Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s work – told the studio that a feature film was too limiting and not the right medium to tell the story.
TV SeriesComicBook

Schmigadoon! Creator and Star Talk Bringing the Ambitious Series to Life

The all-new series Schmigadoon! from Apple TV+ marks for an ambitious and unique storytelling opportunity, as the narrative unfolds in a town seemingly trapped in a '40s-era musical after two contemporary partners magically wander into the town, forcing the series to not only authentically embrace the spirit of such films but also offer a bit of satire without ever being a parody. Despite those inherent challenges, the series was created by Cinco Paul and stars Cecily Strong, who were well equipped to tackle the premise when it came to capturing the singular tone. Schmigadoon! premieres on Apple TV+ on July 16th.
TV & VideosDecider

HBO Max Will Premiere 10 Exclusive Films from Warner Bros. in 2022

If you’ve been enjoying your year of free Warner Bros. movies on HBO Max, get pumped for some more great news. Warner Bros. and HBO Max will continue their collaboration next year, with WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar stating the studio plans to produce 10 movies next year exclusively for the streamer. Although he insisted that they won’t abandon releasing big flicks at local theaters, the plan is to drive subscriber growth over at HBO Max.
Moviesdallassun.com

HBO Max slated to release 10 Warner Bros. titles

Washington [US], July 25 (ANI): After deciding to release its full slate of 2021 Warner Bros. films on HBO Max under a hybrid streaming and theatrical model, it seems WarnerMedia is prepared to continue using its Warner Bros. assets for luring subscribers to the service in 2022. According to The...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Frank Fritz's Viral American Pickers Comments, Mike Wolfe Confirms His Partner's Exit In New Message

Frank Fritz, a longtime American Pickers star, has been in the news over the past several days after indicating he’d like to get back to the History series, while also hinting at deeper problems between himself and series star Mike Wolfe. Wolfe had been running the reality show solo for over a year as Fritz dealt with health issues, but as it turns out, Fritz won’t be back to the series at all. In fact, Mike Wolfe has now confirmed the news, sharing a message with the fans.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Has A Touching Message, Footage For The Fans About The Haves And The Have Nots Series Finale

It’s been a few days now since The Haves and the Have Nots aired its Season 8 and series finale on OWN, marking just under 200 episodes for the longtime show. Now that the dust has settled a little bit and we've talked out all that's happened, I think it’s high time to talk about Tyler Perry’s message regarding the show ending and his experience with OWN ahead of the upcoming projects he has coming up. The prolific and longtime showrunner, writer, and general jack-of-all-trades took to social media to thank the fans for watching, talk the HAHN milestones and reveal more about how the series changed the lives of its cast and crew. (It's spoiler-free so don't fret if you aren't caught up!)

Comments / 0

Community Policy