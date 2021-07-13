The Mandalorian Leads 2021 Emmy Awards with 24 Nominations
The full list of 2021 Primetime Emmy Award nominations were announced earlier today and with it the revelation that season two of The Mandalorian is leading the pack! Lucasfilm's Disney+ original series is tied with Netflix's The Crown for the most nominations, each sitting at 24 nominations total and both nominated for the Best Original Drama series Emmy. Right behind them is none other than Marvel Studios' Disney+ series WandaVision which was able to nab 23 total nominations. Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale came in third place with most nominations with 21 total nods for this year's ceremony. We've collected the full list of nominations for The Mandalorian below!comicbook.com
Comments / 0