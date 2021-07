Matador outfielder Denzel Clarke was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the fourth round with the 127th overall pick of the 2021 MLB Draft on Monday. He is the first baseball player to be drafted from CSUN since Trevor Casanova (13th round), Albee Weiss (23rd round) and Justin Toerner (28th round) were drafted in 2018. He is also the 13th player in CSUN history to be drafted in the top five rounds and the first since pitcher Craig Baker was taken in the fourth round of the 2006 draft by the Colorado Rockies.